South Africa

Beachgoers save woman after boat capsizes, but husband drowns

12 February 2022 - 10:22 By TImesLIVE
A Free State man died but his wife was saved when their boat capsized on the Garden Route on February 11 2022. An NSRI rescue swimmer retrieved the man's body. File photo.
A Free State man died but his wife was saved when their boat capsized on the Garden Route on February 11 2022. An NSRI rescue swimmer retrieved the man's body. File photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A 49-year-old man drowned after his boat capsized on the Garden Route but his wife was saved by a father and daughter who swam to her rescue.

The incident happened on Friday at Tergniet, near Klein Brak, said Andre Fraser, commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute station at Mossel Bay.

The alarm was raised by witnesses who saw the Free State couple's boat capsize in the surf, and Fraser said an NSRI rescue swimmer was first on the scene. 

“He found two members of the public, believed to be a father and daughter, had launched into the surf and they were assisting a female casualty,” he said.

“They brought a 37-year-old female safely to the shore where they were met by additional NSRI and emergency services and the casualty was treated for injuries by paramedics.”

When the rescue swimmer reached the man, he was unresponsive, said Fraser. “Our rescue swimmer was able to bring the man towards rocks where additional NSRI members and paramedics assisted the man onto the shore and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts commenced.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was sadly declared deceased.

“It was determined that only the husband and wife had been on the boat when it capsized. They are from Riebeeckstad, Welkom.”

Fraser said the survivor was treated in hospital and discharged, and police had opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

NSRI warns public to be safe around water as temperatures soar

With high temperatures forecast for many parts of the country, the National Sea Rescue Institute has appealed to South Africans to be safe in and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Five drownings across SA mar finish to the festive season

Five people, including two children, drowned in separate incidents across SA at the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.
News
1 month ago

Man survives night in tree after kayak capsizes on flooded Vaal River

A 42-year-old man from Johannesburg survived a night huddled in a tree after his kayak was swept away and capsized on the flooded Vaal River on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition South Africa
  3. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  4. Human trafficking syndicate bust in Joburg, 10 Bangladeshis freed South Africa
  5. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022