Ex-KZN police chief takes her own life before trial for R108,000 theft

The Ipid says a former KwaZulu-Natal station commander accused of stealing R108 000 committed suicide on the day she was expected to plead guilty.
A former KwaZulu-Natal police station commander accused of stealing R108,000 from her office took her own life on Friday.

Lt-Col Mary-Jane Ziningi Zulu, 55, was the former commander of the Mandeni police station. She was due to appear in the Richards Bay commercial crimes court, where she was expected to plead guilty, when she died.

Grace Langa, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the mother of two poisoned herself. Langa said Zulu allegedly stole “exhibit money”. Zulu faced charges of theft and non-compliance with the Ipid Act.

Langa said Zulu was expected to plead guilty because the evidence against her was “very strong”. Zulu faced “a possible custodial sentence”.

“Today the former station commander of Mandeni police station was supposed to appear in court for alleged theft of exhibit money that was kept in her office,” said Langa.

“(She) was expected to plead guilty in the Richards Bay commercial crimes court this morning. Unfortunately, we were informed this morning that the former station commander committed suicide. She consumed poison.”

Langa said the case was postponed to March 4 for Zulu’s lawyers to provide her death certificate to the court.

She said Zulu first appeared in court in June and the matter was supposed to go to trial in December. But she indicated that she intended to plead guilty. 

TimesLIVE

