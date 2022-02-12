Ex-KZN police chief takes her own life before trial for R108,000 theft

A former KwaZulu-Natal police station commander accused of stealing R108,000 from her office took her own life on Friday.

Lt-Col Mary-Jane Ziningi Zulu, 55, was the former commander of the Mandeni police station. She was due to appear in the Richards Bay commercial crimes court, where she was expected to plead guilty, when she died.

Grace Langa, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the mother of two poisoned herself. Langa said Zulu allegedly stole “exhibit money”. Zulu faced charges of theft and non-compliance with the Ipid Act.

Langa said Zulu was expected to plead guilty because the evidence against her was “very strong”. Zulu faced “a possible custodial sentence”.