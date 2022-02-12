South Africa

Taxi drivers apprehend cops for dealing in dagga

12 February 2022 - 13:01
Six Gauteng police officers have been arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga and possession of drugs.
Six Gauteng police officers have been arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga and possession of drugs.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Six Gauteng police officers have been arrested for dealing in dagga and possession of drugs.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the officers were arrested in Vereeniging on Friday.

Muridili said police from the local police station and the Sedibeng district had accompanied Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to the taxi rank when the bust happened.

“When they arrived at the taxi rank, the taxi operators had stopped two unmarked police vehicles from leaving the rank,” said Muridili.

“The two vehicles are allocated to Sedibeng’s visible policing task team. They [the taxi operators] accused the police officers of distributing drugs at that taxi rank.”

Muridili said a search ensued. “The police searched the vehicles and found a container with Mandrax, crystal meth, dagga and 62 packets of nyaope as well as different registration numbers,” Muridili said.

“Six members — a sergeant and five constables — were immediately placed under arrest. They will be charged with dealing in dagga and possession of drugs. They will be appearing in court soon.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Limpopo detectives praised for putting two child rapists behind bars for life

The two men were sentenced in the Mokerong and Musina regional courts on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
News
2 months ago

Officer arrested for allegedly raping woman at provincial police office

A 51-year-old police warrant officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the provincial police headquarters in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 months ago

Who stole the bullets and who did they belong to? Top cops grilled in parliament

Only small amounts of the bullets looted from a container in Durban during the unrest have been recovered, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya told ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition South Africa
  3. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  4. Human trafficking syndicate bust in Joburg, 10 Bangladeshis freed South Africa
  5. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022