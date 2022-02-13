Independent specialist team appointed to assess parliament fire damage

An independent team has been appointed to assess the damage caused to the parliamentary buildings by last month's fire.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille on Sunday said the specialist team would provide detailed assessments of the damage, rehabilitation and restorative measures and restoration costs.

She said the procurement of the specialist engineering team to conduct further detailed assessments and testing of material strengths came after a preliminary visual assessment of the damages found “severe structural damage” to the new National Assembly building.

“The professional team’s visual assessment started with the old National Assembly and then proceeded to assess the structural damages to the new National Assembly. On the basis of the preliminary visual inspections, there was evidence of severe structural damage (major spalling) to the slabs. The slabs affected by the damage are the second, third and fourth floor. In addition, there were major cracks in the walls on the second and third floor.

“The professional team advised that the new Assembly building is unsafe and should be cordoned off and closed in order to restrict access,” she explained.

De Lille said the National Treasury had agreed to expedite the process to procure the independent specialist engineering team as expeditiously as possible.

“DPWI’s bid evaluation committee recommended Coega be appointed for the independent assessment. In close consultation with National Treasury, on Friday, DPWI appointed the Coega Development Corporation to perform assessments of the fire damaged buildings at parliament.

“Following the DPWI engineering services’ recommendation that specialised structural engineering assessment work be undertaken in order for the buildings to be made safe for access, a scope of works was generated from the DPWI’s engineering services team for this work,” she said.

The specialist team has to deliver an initial assessment report on completion of the assessment and the service provider is to submit a report within one week of appointment that must cover the damage report, indicating the extent of the structural damage and any other structural issues, pronouncement on the safety aspects of the structure, advice on short term measures to address any safety concerns and provide a proposed programme for completing a detailed assessment report.

The detailed assessment report must cover aspects such as the proposed preliminary cost estimate of the rehabilitation project and pronouncement on possible long-term restorative measures.

“I am pleased that the appointment is now finalised as I am eager to see the teams get to work and provide detailed assessments of the damage, rehabilitation and restorative measures and restoration costs,” De Lille said.

TimesLIVE