Police arrest 21-year-old 'most wanted' suspect for various crimes including murder

One of Mpumalanga's most wanted suspects is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge, Mkhuhlu and Kanyamazane magistrates' courts over the next three days.

The 21-year-old man was sought by police in connection with numerous crimes committed in Bushbuckridge, Calcutta, as well as Kanyamazane.

The 14 cases include murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, arson, burglary, pointing a firearm, kidnapping, malicious damage to property, house robbery and rape.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man was traced as a result of collaboration between officers from Gauteng's Crime Intelligence, Pretoria West, Mpumalanga's Anti-Gang Unit and the Tracing Unit.

“The man, aged 21, was already in the police cells in Gauteng after being arrested in Pretoria for unlawful possession of firearms with ammunition last week,” he said.

Mohlala said one of the murder cases involved a pregnant woman from Marite, who was shot dead and her body dumped into the Crocodile River at Kanyamazane.

“Her lifeless body was retrieved on August 22 2021. The suspect is linked to the said cases and is expected to appear before the Bushbuckridge, Mkhuhlu and Kanyamazane magistrates' courts respectively between Monday and Wednesday,” he said.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela applauded officers for the arrest.

TimesLIVE