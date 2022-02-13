South Africa

'Trigger happy' cops arrested in Mutale and Brakpan

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 February 2022 - 13:55
A policeman from Mutale was arrested for shooting two people at a car crash scene while another in Brakpan was arrested for randomly firing gunshots in a tavern.
A Limpopo policeman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting two people at a vehicle crash scene while a Brakpan officer is charged with the discharge of a firearm for randomly firing gunshots in a tavern.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa on Sunday said both officers were arrested.

She said a sergeant from Thohoyandou LCRC was a passenger in a car his son was driving on Mutale's main road on Saturday.

“When they reached the Mutale shopping complex, they were bumped by a white Isuzu bakkie. The sergeant drew his service pistol and fired shots at the bakkie. He shot two people, who were on the back of the bakkie. All victims were admitted at Donald Fraser Hospital. The suspect was arrested. He was off duty,” Langa said.

In the second incident, an officer from the Brakpan police station was in a tavern in Mogwadi on Saturday night when he allegedly started firing his weapon.

Langa said the officer had no reason to discharge his weapon.

“The patrons had to run away and report the matter to the police. The suspect was known and the police went to his address where they arrested him. His firearm with empty magazine was confiscated for further investigation. One empty cartridge was found at the scene and no one was injured,” she said.

The dockets are being investigated by Ipid, Langa said.

