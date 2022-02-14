South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line

14 February 2022 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
A view of the parliament as protesters against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions and vaccine mandates camp in front of it, in Wellington, New Zealand, February 14, 2022.
A view of the parliament as protesters against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions and vaccine mandates camp in front of it, in Wellington, New Zealand, February 14, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Praveen Menon

February 14 2022 - 06:10

Hong Kong to report at least 1,530 Covid cases on Monday - TVB

Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report at least 1,530 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, setting a new record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.

Reuters

February 14 2022 - 06:00

Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line

The era of coronavirus restrictions is fading away, but that doesn’t mean Covid-19 is gone.

Governments are racing to scrap the last remaining pandemic measures, eager to reset the world after two years of dramatic upheaval. Even slow mover Germany is planning to unwind curbs next week, despite setting records for infections on a daily basis. 

Officials say data and science are behind the decisions, but politics, as well as weariness and frustration, are mixed in too.

While the world has changed since early 2020 and new approaches are justified, health officials warn that the virus remains part of our reality. It’s still circulating, new severe variants could emerge, or next winter could spark another seasonal surge. To them, governments appear to be rushing towards something that isn’t quite the finish line.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), said it’s “foolish” to drop all precautions.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  3. Defence force evicts woman illegally occupying military home South Africa
  4. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa
  5. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022