COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Slow down, world, we haven't reached the Covid finish line
February 14 2022 - 06:10
Hong Kong to report at least 1,530 Covid cases on Monday - TVB
Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report at least 1,530 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, setting a new record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.
Reuters
February 14 2022 - 06:00
Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line
The era of coronavirus restrictions is fading away, but that doesn’t mean Covid-19 is gone.
Governments are racing to scrap the last remaining pandemic measures, eager to reset the world after two years of dramatic upheaval. Even slow mover Germany is planning to unwind curbs next week, despite setting records for infections on a daily basis.
Officials say data and science are behind the decisions, but politics, as well as weariness and frustration, are mixed in too.
While the world has changed since early 2020 and new approaches are justified, health officials warn that the virus remains part of our reality. It’s still circulating, new severe variants could emerge, or next winter could spark another seasonal surge. To them, governments appear to be rushing towards something that isn’t quite the finish line.
Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), said it’s “foolish” to drop all precautions.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 20 405 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1 649 new cases, representing an 8.1% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 08 deaths; of which 2 occurred in the past 24–48 hours, bringing fatalities to 96 993 to date. More here: https://t.co/ZOkzlu8eaQ pic.twitter.com/gcAoQ3gKI1— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 13, 2022
