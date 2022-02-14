COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line

February 14 2022 - 06:00

Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line

The era of coronavirus restrictions is fading away, but that doesn’t mean Covid-19 is gone.

Governments are racing to scrap the last remaining pandemic measures, eager to reset the world after two years of dramatic upheaval. Even slow mover Germany is planning to unwind curbs next week, despite setting records for infections on a daily basis.

Officials say data and science are behind the decisions, but politics, as well as weariness and frustration, are mixed in too.

While the world has changed since early 2020 and new approaches are justified, health officials warn that the virus remains part of our reality. It’s still circulating, new severe variants could emerge, or next winter could spark another seasonal surge. To them, governments appear to be rushing towards something that isn’t quite the finish line.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), said it’s “foolish” to drop all precautions.