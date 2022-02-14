Covid-hit crèches waiting for promised funding

As a result, Tlharaka had to let the ECD teacher go without pay and reduce the cook’s hours and salary to R1,000. She also combined classes to save money, promising to rehire the other practitioner when more children returned. But after months of hardship, Little Champs closed in November 2020.

“It was just too much,” said Tlharaka.

“I was in agony. I had no choice but to close.”

Georgina Hloka, 32, principal at New Hope crèche in Thembisa, tells a similar story.

When parents lost their jobs because of the pandemic, they couldn’t pay their children’s fees. Hloka, who employed three ECD practitioners and a cook, also had to lay off some staff to save money. New Hope had 40 children before Covid-19 but only 15 returned in September 2020.

Hloka bought groceries for the laid-off workers whenever possible. All her employees returned in 2021, as did most of the children, apart from those who went on to primary school.

‘Show us the money’

Hloka is concerned about the lack of state support the sector receives. Her application for money from the employment stimulus fund is still pending.

“I believe the problem is on their side. Why haven’t we got our funding?” she asked, adding that her employees distrust her because they cannot understand why the relief funds have not been paid.

“They [the department] keep giving us false hope.”

Tlharaka has not been notified of her application’s status.

“They’ve been silent. I never heard whether my application was accepted,” she said.

Many attempts to obtain comment from the department on why the relief funds have not been disbursed went unanswered.

Mmatsetshweu Ruby Motaung, director of the non-profit organisation Tree which specialises in early education training and resources, said the ECD sector had many challenges even before Covid-19.

ECD programmes are mostly run by non-profits and subsistence or micro-social entrepreneurs, most of whom are black women. Small and informal, their enterprises are operated from home or rented venues with only a few staff members who earn subsistence stipends and have no formal employment contracts or benefits.