Education MEC Lesufi visits high school to investigate ‘violent brawl’ and racism claims
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on a “fact-finding mission” on Monday after a violent altercation between pupils.
Violence broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school, “with some believing it was racially motivated”, the department said.
“Lesufi will visit the school on a fact-finding mission and meet the leadership of the school, and pupils, to determine the cause of the violent behaviour.”
We are outside #HoërskoolJanViljoen in Randfontien. MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit. There was a fight on Friday that was apparently racially motivated. Black & coloured parents are standing on one side while whites parents are on the other side pic.twitter.com/YhfjFYWSSK— Gao (@Gao_Phala) February 14, 2022
Lesufi said: “Violence, for whatever reason, does not belong in our schools and the perpetrators will face the necessary disciplinary action.”
