South Africa

Education MEC Lesufi visits high school to investigate ‘violent brawl’ and racism claims

14 February 2022 - 08:19
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on a fact-finding mission at a high school in Randforntein. File Image
Image: Antonio Muchave

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on a “fact-finding mission” on Monday after a violent altercation between pupils.

Violence broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school, “with some believing it was racially motivated”, the department said.

“Lesufi will visit the school on a fact-finding mission and meet the leadership of the school, and pupils, to determine the cause of the violent behaviour.”

Lesufi said: “Violence, for whatever reason, does not belong in our schools and the perpetrators will face the necessary disciplinary action.”

TimesLIVE

