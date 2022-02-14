Police fire rubber bullets, bishop prays as tension simmers at school over pupils' fight and racism claims

“I am praying for peace and asking God to come into the hearts of every parent who is here to make them aware of the responsibility they have as parents, to know and understand they need to raise their children to be responsible people in society,” Matome told TimesLIVE.

Video footage of a fight between a male and female pupil has gone viral online.

Johan van Wyk, who was among a group of people outside the school, said some had arrived to protect the school and did not have children at the facility. He said he did not condone what happened on Friday, but was against destruction of property.

“I’m here to make sure nothing is broken because if it does get broken, it will need money to be fixed, money we don’t have,” he said.