SA records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases in the past day

14 February 2022 - 19:22 By TimesLIVE
There have been 3,642,925 Covid-19 cases and 97,250 related fatalities recorded across SA to date. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ryanking999

SA recorded just shy of 1,100 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

There were also 257 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period, though the overwhelming majority were as a result of a backlog of mortality cases being reported as part of an ongoing audit. Three of the deaths were in the past 24 to 48 hours, the NICD said.

This means that there have been 3,642,925 total cases and 97,250 total fatalities recorded across SA to date.

Of the new infections, 482 were recorded in Gauteng, 170 in the Western Cape and 138 in KwaZulu-Natal. There were just 10 cases recorded in the Northern Cape in the past day.

The NICD also reported 47 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,967 people are now being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

