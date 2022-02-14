SA records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases in the past day

SA recorded just shy of 1,100 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

There were also 257 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period, though the overwhelming majority were as a result of a backlog of mortality cases being reported as part of an ongoing audit. Three of the deaths were in the past 24 to 48 hours, the NICD said.

This means that there have been 3,642,925 total cases and 97,250 total fatalities recorded across SA to date.