Teen jumps out of car ‘to escape from kidnappers’

“On arrival, the teenager told reaction officers she was walking to a tuck shop near her home at approximately 2pm in Zwelisha when a white VW Polo stopped next to her. The occupants in the rear alighted from the vehicle and forced her into the car,” Rusa said.

“She was being gagged when she started screaming for assistance. One man produced a knife and told her to comply with their instructions. They then drove her to an isolated area in Inanda where two suspects began kissing and fondling her. They told her if she escaped they would find her again.

“When they attempted to remove her clothing, the teenager opened the rear door and fled into dense bush. She watched the suspects search for her for nearly an hour before they left. The victim exited the bush and walked for a long time before she sought assistance at a residence in Trenance Park.”

The matter was handed over to police.

TimesLIVE