South Africa

Teen jumps out of car ‘to escape from kidnappers’

14 February 2022 - 07:29
The teen was allegedly abducted while walking to a shop. Stock photo.
The teen was allegedly abducted while walking to a shop. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A 16-year-old girl escaped from the clutches of four men who allegedly kidnapped her by jumping out of a car at the weekend, said KwaZulu-Natal security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa).

The incident happened on Saturday in Zwelisha.

Rusa was called to the scene after the girl sought refuge in a house in Trenance Park.

“On arrival, the teenager told reaction officers she was walking to a tuck shop near her home at approximately 2pm in Zwelisha when a white VW Polo stopped next to her. The occupants in the rear alighted from the vehicle and forced her into the car,” Rusa said.

“She was being gagged when she started screaming for assistance. One man produced a knife and told her to comply with their instructions. They then drove her to an isolated area in Inanda where two suspects began kissing and fondling her. They told her if she escaped they would find her again.

“When they attempted to remove her clothing, the teenager opened the rear door and fled into dense bush. She watched the suspects search for her for nearly an hour before they left. The victim exited the bush and walked for a long time before she sought assistance at a residence in Trenance Park.”

The matter was handed over to police.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng, Eastern Cape arrests blow lid on international kidnapping ring

Detectives learn that Bangladeshi businessman was killed just days before they carried out raids in a bid to rescue him
News
3 weeks ago

Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon after birth

Miche Solomon, who still goes by the name that was given to her by the woman who stole her and raised her as her own, says she understands exactly ...
News
2 months ago

Senior cop in kidnap unit accused of extorting cash from family of victim

A senior Johannesburg police officer has been accused of trying to extort money from the family of a businessman who was kidnapped in the city's CBD ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  3. Defence force evicts woman illegally occupying military home South Africa
  4. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa
  5. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022