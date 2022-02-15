South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Can I get Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 February 2022 - 07:00
The Covid-19 virus does not spread in water while swimming. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is little chance of you getting Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool because the Covid-19 virus does not transmit through water.

“However, the virus spreads between people when someone has close contact with an infected person,” it adds. So avoid crowds.

The organisation, along with The National Institute for Communicable Diseases of SA, advises that if you do visit public pools or spaces to maintain at least a 1m distance from others, even when you are swimming or in swimming areas.

Wear a mask when you’re not in the water and clean your hands frequently.

If you have to cough or sneeze, cover it with a tissue or bended elbow and stay home if you are unwell.

Suntanning will also not help “kill” the virus, with the WHO explaining that exposure to the sun or temperatures higher than 25°c does not protect you from Covid-19.

“You can catch Covid-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of Covid-19,” it says.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Is working from home good for my health?

Lack of proper planning and organisation could lead to isolation, burnout, depression, domestic violence and musculoskeletal injuries.
News
4 days ago

Alcohol is prohibited in my religion, can I still use alcohol-based sanitisers?

The World Health Organization says alcohol-based sanitisers can be used in religions where alcohol is prohibited
News
5 days ago

Can thermal scanners pick up Covid-19?

Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have a fever but cannot detect those who are infected with Covid-19, the World Health ...
News
6 days ago

Can I get Covid-19 from second-hand smoke?

While further studies are needed to understand if second-hand smoke can lead to the spread of Covid-19, experts say it is theoretically possible.
News
1 week ago

Could my shoes be spreading the coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the likelihood of Covid-19 being spread on shoes and infecting someone is low.
News
1 week ago
