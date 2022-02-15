Can I get Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is little chance of you getting Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool because the Covid-19 virus does not transmit through water.

“However, the virus spreads between people when someone has close contact with an infected person,” it adds. So avoid crowds.

The organisation, along with The National Institute for Communicable Diseases of SA, advises that if you do visit public pools or spaces to maintain at least a 1m distance from others, even when you are swimming or in swimming areas.

Wear a mask when you’re not in the water and clean your hands frequently.