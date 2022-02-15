Covid-19: 2,364 cases, 181 deaths recorded in SA in past 24 hours

There were 2,364 Covid-19 infections and 181 fatalities recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 983 were in Gauteng, 374 in the Western Cape and 326 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 181 deaths and, of these, seven occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the NICD said.

This means that there have been 97,431 fatalities and 3,645,269 cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The NICD said there were 110 new hospital admissions, taking to 3,802 the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 complications.

