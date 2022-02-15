COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Uncoupling of cases and deaths suggests end to Covid emergency phase

February 15 2022 - 08:04

Man sets unenviable Covid-19 record by testing positive for 14 straight months

Kayasan, 56, has Turkey's longest recorded continuous Covid-19 infection, doctors say, possibly due to a weakened immune system from the cancer. Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, his spirits have been high.

“I guess this is the female version of Covid — she has been obsessed with me,” Kayasan joked last week as he found out that his latest PCR test was, yet again, positive.

Nine months in hospital and five months mostly alone in his flat have separated him from much of the outside world, including his granddaughter, Azra, who stays in the garden while visiting, talking through the glass back door.