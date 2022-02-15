COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Uncoupling of cases and deaths suggests end to Covid emergency phase
February 15 2022 - 08:04
Man sets unenviable Covid-19 record by testing positive for 14 straight months
Kayasan, 56, has Turkey's longest recorded continuous Covid-19 infection, doctors say, possibly due to a weakened immune system from the cancer. Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, his spirits have been high.
“I guess this is the female version of Covid — she has been obsessed with me,” Kayasan joked last week as he found out that his latest PCR test was, yet again, positive.
Nine months in hospital and five months mostly alone in his flat have separated him from much of the outside world, including his granddaughter, Azra, who stays in the garden while visiting, talking through the glass back door.
February 15 2022 - 07:53
LISTEN | Covid-19 vaccines can cause ‘temporary’ changes to menstrual cycles
A study conducted in the US on participants who had the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine found “temporary” to no significant or serious changes to menstrual cycles
February 15 2022 - 07:00
Can I get Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool?
The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is little chance of you getting Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool because the Covid-19 virus does not transmit through water.
“However, the virus spreads between people when someone has close contact with an infected person,” it adds. So avoid crowds.
The organisation, along with The National Institute for Communicable Diseases of SA, advises that if you do visit public pools or spaces to maintain at least a 1m distance from others, even when you are swimming or in swimming areas.
Wear a mask when you’re not in the water and clean your hands frequently.
February 15 2022 - 06:00
Uncoupling of cases and deaths suggests end to Covid emergency phase
The pandemic looks a whole lot different in 2022. Vaccines are working, treatments are advancing and, at least for now, the virus seems less intent on killing. The likelihood of surviving Covid-19 is improving around the world.
In the US there were nearly four times as many positive cases for each death this year when compared with the peak there last winter. In the EU, where more people have been vaccinated, this survival ratio was 11 times higher than last winter. Even in countries with lower vaccination rates, Covid-19 patients were increasingly likely to recover.
Bloomberg’s new analysis shows that in country after country the link between infections and deaths is uncoupling.
