DUT closes 3 campuses after 4 cars are set alight

Physical access to the Durban University of Technology (DUT) was suspended on Tuesday after four cars were set alight at Steve Biko campus.

On Tuesday, DUT said: “Following the high levels of violence and criminal acts by the some members of a student organisation earlier this morning [Tuesday], physical access to the Steve Biko campus, ML Sultan campus and Ritson Campus in Durban will be suspended with immediate effect.

“These three campuses will be evacuated and closed until further notice.”

Nqobile Gwala, provincial police spokesperson, confirmed Berea police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

“It is alleged that today at 11am a group of students forced entry to the DUT campus and set alight four vehicles. Security were alerted but no-one was found. The vehicles were partially burnt.”

The university confirmed online registration would not be affected as staff from the three campuses would work remotely.

DUT cautioned against forceful entry to residences without consulting relevant bodies.

“Students are also discouraged from forcefully occupying/invading residences without following due process in consultation with student housing personnel as that will lead to summary evacuation of those contravening university policy and procedure without further notice.”

Prospective students were stationed at residences at gate 7 where gates were opened with police visibility on site.

Dr Maditsane Nkonoane, DUT registrar, told TimesLIVE on Monday night that the EFF Students Command (EFFSC) had mobilised and “encouraged 400 civilians to assemble and force entry” into the institution.

Addressing students, EFFSC chairperson Nkululeko Mzobe encouraged those with firm offers and on the waiting list — about 400 — to camp outside the Winterton residence.

“We are getting the keys so you can be allocated back to your residences where you will have access to Wi-Fi. Accessing Wi-Fi is very easy. You get a student number and that is your password.”

Mzobe said they were not aware of the incident involving damage to cars.

The university said they will evacuate residences should they see the need.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will not hesitate to evacuate e DUT residences should we deem it necessary based on potential risks to our students, staff and property.”

