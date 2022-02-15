'Include doctors, nurses in critical skills list': Hospital Association

The Hospital Association of SA says the country is not doing enough to train doctors and nurses to overcome the “dire” shortage of medical skills.

“As recently as January 26 this year, in our presentation on the proposed national health insurance to the parliamentary committee for health, we made it clear how far behind we are in terms of medical skills available and how stalled our production of these skills has become over the years,” said the association’s CEO Dr Dumisani Bomela.

He said the association, which represents most private hospitals in the country, was shocked that medical skills were not included in the recently released critical skills list.

Hasa said that in its presentation to the committee it pointed to OECD statistics that showed SA lags a basket of comparative countries for nurse and doctor numbers per 1,000 inhabitants, with ratios of 1.3 (Turkey 2.1; Russia 8.1; Norway 17.8) and 0.8 (Turkey 1.9; New Zealand 3.3; Austria 5.2) respectively.

In the category “active medical schools per million inhabitants”, SA’s ratio of 0.16 similarly lags countries like Libya (1.88), Brazil (1.50), and Colombia (1.15).

“Leaving out skills previously included on the critical skills list sends the message that we have overcome the problem we had — but that is simply not the case.