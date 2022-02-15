South Africa

Mechanic bust ‘gallivanting around town’ in customer’s car

15 February 2022 - 14:55 By TIMESLIVE
The mechanic was spotted driving the customer's car without her consent. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/gyn9037

Police have put the brakes on a motor mechanic who allegedly refused to return a repaired vehicle and was then spotted “gallivanting around Moloto with the victim’s car” in Mpumalanga.

The 34-year-old man was arrested for driving the Chevrolet Aveo without the owner’s consent after he had repaired the engine.

“Police received a complaint in KwaMhlanga that a motor mechanic refused to hand over the victim’s car on Sunday,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“The victim’s car had an engine fault and she took her Chevrolet Aveo to the mechanic to be fixed. She paid R800. When the victim wanted her car back the man refused, saying he was not yet done. He demanded a R6,000 payment.

“Despite the victim insisting the mechanic return her car, he kept refusing. He was later seen gallivanting around Moloto in the victim’s car without her consent. She reported the matter to the police at KwaMhlanga. A case of driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent was opened and the man was arrested.”

The suspect was due to appear in the KwaMhlanga magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela warned business owners not to exploit  communities: “It is possible the mechanic might have taken advantage that the complainant is a woman and has little knowledge about vehicles. This tendency must stop. I request people to report incidents of this nature and not to allow anyone to abuse them directly or indirectly.”

TimesLIVE

