N1 freeway in Limpopo to close for several months for roadworks — here are the detour details
Motorists in Limpopo will have to take a detour on the N1, north of Musina, until the end of July as construction takes place on the road.
The SA National Road Agency (Sanral) said on Tuesday that the roadworks — a “necessary revised configuration” on the N1 — had begun.
According to Sanral a tie-in of the new ring road into the existing N1 between the old R572 intersection, opposite China Mall, and the temporary deviation intersection to the R572, about 1.2km north, is being constructed.
Hennie Kotze, project engineer at Sanral’s northern region, said construction will result in the closure of the N1 until July 31.
A Sanral statement said those using the N1 in both directions, and those who wish to gain access to the R572 from the N1 and from the R572, will be affected. Access to and from Elias Ramuthivheli Street to these routes will also be affected.
Road users will be accommodated as follows:
From Musina along the N1 towards Beitbridge and the R572:
With the existing N1 being permanently closed off just north of the old R572 intersection with the N1, road users will be diverted sharp left opposite the China Mall on to a deviation (at the first intersection — indicated as intersection 1 on the above diagram).
Turn right at the 1st intersection and continue towards intersection 2.
At intersection 2, those heading for Beitbridge will continue straight and eventually merge with the existing N1 at intersection 3.
Road users on their way to the R572 will take the left slip lane at intersection 2 and eventually merge with the R572 along the current R572 deviation.
From Beitbridge along the N1 towards the R572 and Musina:
With the existing N1 being closed off permanently at the existing temporary R572 intersection, road users will be diverted gently to the right (as indicated on the above diagram of intersection 3).
Road users on their way to the R572 are to continue to intersection 2 and use the right turning lane at the intersection.
After stopping and turning right, continue on the current R572 deviation until it merges with the R572.
Those heading to Musina along the N1 will continue through intersection 2.
At intersection 1 they will have to take the sharp left turning lane and go through another sharp right turn (opposite the China Mall) where they will merge with the existing N1 to Musina.
From R572 to Musina, Beitbridge and Elias Ramuthivheli Street:
From the R572 in the direction of Musina — use the existing deviation just past the Sediba (Elegant) Diesel Depot & Truck Stop and continue along the deviation until the first new temporary intersection (as indicated on the above diagram for intersection 2).
After stopping, road users heading for Musina and Elias Ramuthivheli Street will turn sharp right and after a second stop, will join the N1 Beitbridge-Musina traffic through a second right turn in the intersection.
Those heading for Beitbridge will after the first stop, take the slip lane to the left joining the N1 Musina-Beitbridge traffic.
At the next intersection indicated as intersection 1 on the attached diagrams, road users heading for Musina will take the slip lane to the left and go through another sharp right turn (opposite the China Mall) before joining the existing N1 towards Musina.
Those heading for Elias Ramuthivheli Street will continue straight through the intersection into Elias Ramuthivheli Street, after stopping.
Kotze said Sanral apologised for any inconvenience caused. “We appeal to motorists to approach construction areas with caution, to reduce speed and always be on the lookout for pedestrians and construction workers.
“We will endeavour to complete the work as soon as possible,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.