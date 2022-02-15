N1 freeway in Limpopo to close for several months for roadworks — here are the detour details

Motorists in Limpopo will have to take a detour on the N1, north of Musina, until the end of July as construction takes place on the road.

The SA National Road Agency (Sanral) said on Tuesday that the roadworks — a “necessary revised configuration” on the N1 — had begun.

According to Sanral a tie-in of the new ring road into the existing N1 between the old R572 intersection, opposite China Mall, and the temporary deviation intersection to the R572, about 1.2km north, is being constructed.

Hennie Kotze, project engineer at Sanral’s northern region, said construction will result in the closure of the N1 until July 31.

A Sanral statement said those using the N1 in both directions, and those who wish to gain access to the R572 from the N1 and from the R572, will be affected. Access to and from Elias Ramuthivheli Street to these routes will also be affected.

Road users will be accommodated as follows: