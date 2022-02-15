Ntuthuko Shoba takes the stand in Tshegofatso Pule murder trial

This is significant as it links back to testimony from state prosecutor Paseka Temeki who told the court that Pule was left to handle the pregnancy on her own and was repeatedly disappointed by Shoba. Temeki told the court that Shoba:

was absent and always made excuses that he had to work;

had not gone to one doctor’s appointment with Pule and always used Uber to ferry her to where she needed to go instead of accompanying her;

was not happy at the prospect of being a father, contrary to what he wanted the court to believe; and

had not paid for various medical expenses, antenatal vitamins and antenatal care, as he wanted the court to believe.

The prosecutor said WhatsApp messages between the two were proof of Shoba's absenteeism.

Makhubela said he would “stand-down” from going through the “extensive” WhatsApp messages with Shoba on Monday as they were already in court records.

The little 'Big Head'

Shoba said the first time he went with Pule for an appointment, he had to stay in the car because of the lockdown restrictions.

“I got so excited,” he said.

When Pule shared the images of the baby girl in utero: “That's when reality hit — I'm going to be a dad. We called her 'Big Head'; it was our joke because her head looked so big on the scans.”

He described Pule as “bubbly, nice to be about and always joking”.

“She was a fashionista and a lovely person,” he said.

But Shoba said there was “often frictions” where they would argue about him not being able to take her to her appointments, or if he forgot to pick up her “cans” from the doctors which was near his work.

“It never got physical, we would chat and then I'd go and see her.”

He said his other relationship with partner Rosetta Moatshe never affected his relationship with Pule.

He said he didn't tell his partner about Pule's pregnancy because she had lost her mother when the pregnancy was discovered in January.

“It would have torn her apart.”

This remark caused mutterings from several members of the gallery, many whom were from the Methodist Church GBV group, who attend court cases where gender-based violence has occurred. Their role is to support the victims and their families.

Shoba said Moatshe found out about Pule's pregnancy from social media posts after Pule's death.

How Shoba met Muzikayise Malephane

Much of the testimony was spent on Shoba's relationship with Pule's killer. According to his testimony, Shoba met Malephane some time in 2008 or 2009 at Shoba's cousin's house.

“He was a friend of my friend. I'd see him every now and then in Soweto,” he said.

He said he bumped into Malephane when he was stopped at a red robot on the corner of Roodepoort and Main Reef roads.

He said Malephane said he could buy cigarettes from him as during the hard lockdown in 2020 cigarettes were not sold in shops. He admitted to buying them illegally from Malephane on three occasions at his house in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Shoba said there was no other transaction between the two and vehemently denied requesting Malephane kill Pule.

At this point Shoba answered the questions about there being a “killing contract” between the two. Unblinking, he said: “No. Never. Not true at all.”

According to Malephane's testimony, Pule was killed because she refused to terminate her pregnancy.

“I never requested her to terminate the pregnancy,” Shoba contested.

“I had no need to tell him [about the pregnancy], I'd [never] confide any of my private affairs to him,” he said as the gallery murmured and shook their heads.