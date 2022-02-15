Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema

The apparent feud between Gen Khehla Sitole and Bheki Cele has taken another turn after the national police commissioner lashed out at the police minister for claiming in parliament that he had plotted with EFF leader Julius Malema for his removal.

The latest salvo in the often bitter relationship between the two comes after Cele defended himself amid intense scrutiny in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation (Sona) address last week.

The DA and the EFF were particularly critical of the police minister, saying the security cluster was dysfunctional.

Responding during the Sona debate on Monday, Malema said it was a blunder to appoint Cele as police minister when he had occupied the position of police commissioner. This, he said, created fertile ground for Cele to compete with Sitole for power and control.

Cele hit back at Malema, accusing him of plotting with Sitole for his removal.

According to Cele, Malema had secretly met Sitole to plot the minister’s removal, and said he was willing to repeat this outside parliament.

Sitole, through a statement on Tuesday issued under the name of former police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, who recently became KwaZulu-Natal head of inspections, said he was “shocked and dismayed” at the claims.