POLL | Should political parties protest outside schools where racism is alleged?

Parents and members of political parties protested outside Jan Viljoen High School in Randfontein, Gauteng, on Monday amid allegations of racism.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday to investigate the cause of a fight last week. Violence broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school, “with some believing it was racially motivated”, the department said.

Lesufi was met by angry parents and community members chanting struggle songs.

Protesters wearing Patriotic Alliance, EFF and ANC Youth League branded clothing were seen marching and calling for an investigation into alleged racism at the school.

The presence of political party logos sparked debate online, with some saying it would bring further attention to the situation and others saying it would make it worse.