South Africa

POLL | Should political parties protest outside schools where racism is alleged?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 February 2022 - 13:00
Parents and political parties protested outside Jan Viljoen High School on February 14 2022 in Randfontein, Gauteng.
Parents and political parties protested outside Jan Viljoen High School on February 14 2022 in Randfontein, Gauteng.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Parents and members of political parties protested outside Jan Viljoen High School in Randfontein, Gauteng, on Monday amid allegations of racism.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday to investigate the cause of a fight last week. Violence broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school, “with some believing it was racially motivated”, the department said.

Lesufi was met by angry parents and community members chanting struggle songs.

Protesters wearing Patriotic Alliance, EFF and ANC Youth League branded clothing were seen marching and calling for an investigation into alleged racism at the school.

The presence of political party logos sparked debate online, with some saying it would bring further attention to the situation and others saying it would make it worse.

The EFF made headlines in 2020 when members clashed with teachers and community members during a protest outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town. EFF members had gathered outside the school, accusing it of racism.

The party labelled those it clashed with as “cowards who were hiding their faces” and “decaying apartheid-era old white men”.

The party organised a full protest, with hundreds in attendance, outside the school a month later.

READ MORE

Education MEC Lesufi visits high school to investigate ‘violent brawl’ and racism claims

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on a "fact-finding mission" on Monday after a violent ...
News
1 day ago

Police fire rubber bullets, bishop prays as tension simmers at school over pupils' fight and racism claims

As some parents chanted struggle songs and others stood with folded arms at the school gate, Bishop Tekane Matome stood on the sidelines praying.
News
1 day ago

‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

"We are not going to negotiate with racists anymore. P**s off!"
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News
  4. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  5. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022