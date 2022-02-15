South Africa

Suspect in pupil’s nightclub killing granted bail

Dante Kade Liang ordered to deregister from all social media platforms

15 February 2022 - 12:00
Dante Kade Liang is accused of killing King Edward VII pupil Hlompho Mbetse.
Dante Kade Liang is accused of killing King Edward VII pupil Hlompho Mbetse.
Image: Antonio Muchave

“I saw the devil himself.”

These are the words of the grief-stricken grandmother of a 17-year-old teenager who was killed outside a nightclub in Sandton, Gauteng after seeing her grandson’s alleged murderer for the first time.

Dante Kade Liang, who is accused of killing King Edward VII pupil Hlompho Mbetse, was granted R3,000 bail by the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The state did not oppose the application. 

Liang was arrested on February 5 outside the Madison Avenue club.

Magistrate Reiner Boshoff said because the accused knows the witnesses in the case, he may have no contact with them.

He must also hand in his passport and stay within the borders of Gauteng.

“The bail condition is that you deregister from all social media platforms,” said Boshoff.

On Monday, Boshoff stopped the media from taking pictures and videos of Liang after his legal representative was late for proceedings.

He granted permission on Tuesday after hearing the media application.

“By nature courts of law are public and everyone has the right to listen. These are quite severe charges and I have no reason to not grant this application,” said Boshoff.

The case has been postponed until April.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect in stabbing of KES pupil has bail application postponed

The teenager accused of killing a King Edward VII pupil outside a Sandton club will be sleeping in jail another night after his lawyer failed to show ...
News
23 hours ago

Teen killings lift mirror to our society and we cannot look away

These three stories rocked the country, but now everyone has moved on and the mayhem continues
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

KES pupil stabbed outside nightclub identified as suspect appears in court

The King Edward VII School in  Johannesburg has identified the pupil who was stabbed to death as Hlompho Mbetse, 17, who was in grade 11.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News
  4. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  5. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022