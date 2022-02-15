WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues its search for answers
15 February 2022 - 10:04
The Life Esidimeni inquest continues to be heard by the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Six years after Christine Nxumalo first raised the flag on the death of her sister Virginia Machpelah, the families of those who died when the government ended its contract with Life Esidimeni are still waiting for answers.
TimesLIVE
