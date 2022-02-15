‘We used to share lunchboxes and laughs’: Shot Thembisa nurse honoured by colleagues and friends

Colleagues and friends of slain Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebohang Monene were united on Tuesday in paying tribute to their “ever-smiling” friend.

They were at a memorial service at Tembisa Christian Family Church, which was filled with music and messages of comfort for her family and loved ones.

Monene was allegedly killed by her police officer ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself. The 30-year-old suspect allegedly entered the hospital driving a state vehicle with its blue lights switched on and stopped in the accident and emergency department parking lot.

Adrina Moloto, a friend and colleague of Monene, said her professional life would never be the same.

“We used to share lunchboxes and laughs. She taught us a lot of things. On days when she would wear her high-waisted jeans with proper makeup, she was the best.

“May the Lord protect her children whom she lived for. She used to call herself ‘mmago bashiname’ [mother of boys]. She was the youngest in our department but she was so respectful,” said Moloto.

The police officer called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, he allegedly opened fire on the nursing assistant and then turned the gun on himself.

The nurse died on the scene while the police officer was left in a critical condition.