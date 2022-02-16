South Africa

Bail for trio charged with murdering ANC Youth League's Sindiso Magaqa

16 February 2022 - 16:07
Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane in the dock for a previous appearance in connection with the murder of former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa.
Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane in the dock for a previous appearance in connection with the murder of former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa.
Image: Orrin Singh

Three men accused of murdering  former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have been granted bail of R5,000.

Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza and Mxolisi Ncalane appeared in the Ixopo magistrate's court on Tuesday, after their bail application on new facts.

The trio, together with their co-accused Sibusiso Ncengwa, have been charged with killing Magaqa, who was shot during an ambush in July 2017. In September that year he succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara, the trio's bail conditions include surrendering their passports to the investigating officer. They are also required to report bi-weekly to a police station in their area, not enter the area of uMzimkhulu for the duration of the court process and to not interfere with state witnesses.

In 2019 the court heard how Myeza, a former cop and now a maritime operational manager, Mpofana, a “tenderpreneur”, and Ncalane, also a former cop, allegedly planned the murder.

The trio allegedly hired two hitmen, who were initially instructed to carry out the hit on July 12, the day before Magaqa was actually gunned down.

“The matter returns to court on July 18. The state is considering an appeal of the ruling which led to the accused being released on bail,” Kara said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Get your house in order, ANC, or SA will become a failed state: NFP

“Let us not underplay or downplay the seriousness of what is happening in the country," said NFP MP Shaik Emam.
Politics
1 day ago

Three hospitalised after gunmen open fire on ANC meeting

At least three people have been hospitalised after a shooting at an ANC meeting in Driekoppies outside Malalane, Mpumalanga.
News
2 days ago

Six ANC members in court for political killings in Inanda

Two more ANC members, including a ward councillor, appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with a shooting in which ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa
  5. ‘Don’t suffer from amnesia now’ — Inside Tito Mboweni and Fikile Mbalula’s ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022