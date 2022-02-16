Boost for service delivery as Joburg Roads Agency staff return to work

Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) depot workers have been instructed to return to work full-time from Wednesday after the agency was forced to operate with a reduced staff complement under Covid-19 regulations.

The move, following a directive to return to work by acting city manager Floyd Brink, is expected to boost road-related service delivery across Johannesburg.

“Since Covid-19 regulations were gazetted in March 2020, the roads agency has been forced to reduce capacity at its depots, significantly affecting the repair and maintenance of road infrastructure throughout the city,” the city said on Wednesday.

“So severe were these conditions that, for five months following the resumption of Covid-19 regulations, JRA was unable to produce asphalt to carry out crucial repairs of potholes and road resurfacing.