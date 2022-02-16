Businessman who bagged R167m lotto jackpot 'won't change his lifestyle'

A Ballito businessman has bagged the R167m lottery jackpot with a wager of R150, but says he does not plan to make any drastic life changes.

The 67-year-old businessman, from the coastal town north of Durban, has come forward to claim his winnings after the hunt by National Lottery operator Ithuba.

The avid golfer, who also enjoys taking walks on the beach, plans to settle his debts and make several investments, as well as make a donation to charity with some of his winnings.

“This is the second-highest PowerBall jackpot win since February 2019, when we had a R232m winner. In July 2021 we also had a R158m jackpot winner,” said Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.

The winner said that he planned to travel more, but that he had no plans yet to make any other drastic changes to his lifestyle.

According to Ithuba, the excited yet anxious man found out that he had won the jackpot through checking his ticket numbers on the internet.