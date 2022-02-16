Expect traffic congestion as sinkholes threaten R21 in Gauteng

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has warned that the R21 northbound will be reduced to two lanes in the direction of Pretoria, just after the Olifantsfontein interchange, for the foreseeable future, resulting in peak hour congestion.

“Road users are advised to take this into account in their daily planning and consider alternative routes such as the M18 and M57 which run parallel to the west of the R21 in the vicinity of the affected area,” said Sanral engineering executive Louw Kannemeyer.

Kannemeyer said two sinkholes formed just before 4pm on Monday afternoon on the R21 northbound carriageway towards Pretoria and just after the Olifantsfontein interchange.

“One sinkhole developed outside our road reserve fence boundary and the second immediately adjacent to the edge of the R21, penetrating about 2m underneath the road up to the slow lane and 5m to 6m deep,” said Kannemeyer.

He said cracks also formed in the road surface in the outer two slow lanes which called for their immediate closure.

“Preliminary assessments have been performed by Sanral engineers, and we are in the process of the emergency appointment of the required geotechnical engineering specialists to assist with the specialist investigations required,” he said.

During this time Sanral will install concrete barriers to ensure public safety while awaiting the outcome of the investigations.

Kannemeyer said the lane closures will remain in place until specialist investigations and remedial measures have been implemented.

“How long that will take is dependent on the extent of the sinkhole, which at this stage remains to be quantified. Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period and will continue to provide updates to road users as information becomes available,” he said.

