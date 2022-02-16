Here’s how selling booze in the Western Cape could soon change

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says “imminent” changes will be made to the province’s existing liquor laws.

Speaking during his state of the province address this week, Winde said significant amendments to the laws have been granted “principle approval”.

He said the amendments follow a previous commitment by the province to help curb alcohol abuse.

“Our provincial cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the first set of amendments to the Western Cape Liquor Amendment Bill to be drafted.

“Drafting instructions are in an advanced stage and should be completed imminently. The next steps will include a full Regulatory Impact Assessment process of the second set of proposed amendments to the bill,” said Winde.