South Africa

LISTEN | Leave race out of it, no-one's plotting to kill white farmers, Malema reiterates

16 February 2022 - 20:43 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Julius Malema sits in the witness stand at the equality court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Shoot the Boer'. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
EFF2-2 Julius Malema sits in the witness stand at the equality court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Shoot the Boer'. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema told the court AfriForum is creating a state of unnecessary panic among white people. Malema said there is no conscious decision taken to kill farmers and white people but SA has a problem of crime and murder.

Listen:

The equality court in Johannesburg on Wednesday continued with the hate speech matter brought by AfriForum. The organisation took the EFF to court over the singing of the song Dubul' ibhunu. AfriForum wants the song declared as hate speech and for the EFF to apologise and be fined R500,000.

Malema will be on the stand again on Thursday.

LISTEN | I did not sing ‘Kill the Boer’, you have the wrong man, Julius Malema tells Equality Court

AfriForum wants Malema, the EFF and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise and pay damages for allegedly singing the controversial song.
Politics
10 hours ago

RECORDED | Malema testifies in AfriForum's 'shoot the boer' case

The “shoot the boer” case returns to the Equality Court sitting in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa
  5. ‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...