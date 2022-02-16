POLL | Are you happy with the City of Tshwane cutting services to high-profile businesses?

The City of Tshwane continues to dominate conversations after it cut services to the offices of several high-profile companies and entities.

The city switched off services to numerous buildings over the past two weeks, including those that house the department of water and sanitation, state-owned Denel, the department of infrastructure development, the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Gautrain, the Independent Investigative Police Directorate, the State Theatre, The Sheraton Hotel and SA Police Service headquarters.

South Africans have debated the cuts, with many hailing the move and others saying it is a PR stunt that will leave businesses “ruined” and threatens jobs.

A few joked that the city is coming for those who always “hound” them for money.