South Africa

YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Regulations have been eased, how can I minimise the risk of infection when I’m in public?

16 February 2022 - 07:00
It is important to still wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.
Image: 123RF/OVANMANDIC

It is important to adhere to health guidelines in public spaces, even after the easing of some lockdown regulations.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said observing non-pharmaceutical measures such as social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands can help minimise or prevent Covid-19 infection.

“Masks may help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 by stopping the spread of respiratory droplets when people talk, sneeze and cough.”

When in restaurants, the NICD recommends adopting safety measures such as using your body to push open doors rather than using your hands, using digital menus instead of reusable ones, avoiding serving buffets and using hand towels rather than the hand-dryer. 

Under alert level 1, those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate. Isolation for those who test positive with symptoms has been reduced from 10 to seven days and contacts no longer have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

The presidency said the easing of regulations was based on the trajectory of the pandemic and levels of vaccination in the country. 

The latest data by the institute reveals more than 30.7-million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the country.

