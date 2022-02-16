Regulations have been eased, how can I minimise the risk of infection when I’m in public?

When in restaurants, the NICD recommends adopting safety measures such as using your body to push open doors rather than using your hands, using digital menus instead of reusable ones, avoiding serving buffets and using hand towels rather than the hand-dryer.

Under alert level 1, those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate. Isolation for those who test positive with symptoms has been reduced from 10 to seven days and contacts no longer have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

The presidency said the easing of regulations was based on the trajectory of the pandemic and levels of vaccination in the country.

The latest data by the institute reveals more than 30.7-million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the country.