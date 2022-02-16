South Africa

SA uses satellites to check for ocean pollution after chemical dump

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
16 February 2022 - 12:23
Salvors watch from a rigid inflatable as the NS Qingdao's smouldering chemicals are dumped over the side of the bulk carrier 250km off the west coast.
Image: SAMSA

Sea life will be checked for signs of pollution near the site of a chemical cargo dump off the west coast, the Western Cape environment department said on Wednesday.

Endemic mussel species will be tested, as will any suspect marine life that washes up within range of the site 250km offshore where close to 1,500 tonnes of smouldering cargo was dumped.

The cargo comprised fertiliser material aboard the Chinese-owned bulk carrier NS Qingdao, which reported a fire last year in one of its cargo holds while berthed in Durban.

The ship was subsequently moved into deep water and later to the west coast to allow salvage personnel to contain the fire. 

Fears the cargo might explode or the ship might sink prompted a high-risk operation to dump the smouldering cargo at sea. The ship then returned to Saldanha, where the rest of the cargo is being offloaded and taken to a landfill.  

How ship salvage experts saved Durban from potentially catastrophic explosion

Quick thinking and nerves of steel saved SA from a shipping disaster last month that could have been catastrophic, it emerged this week.
News
1 week ago

The provincial environment department said it had initiated an environmental impact study on the ocean dumping.

“This includes the development of drift models and sample collection in the affected area. Satellite monitoring of the ocean will continue to develop a clear understanding of the potential impact the dumping might have had on the environment,” it said.

“Toxicology testing will be conducted on endemic mussel species, and any suspect marine life that washes up on the beach will be sent for autopsies by a state veterinarian.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation and a chemical analysis of the cargo is being conducted to determine the underlying factors for the fire and whether the vessel had undeclared cargo in the hold.”  

So far, more than 150 skips, each containing five tonnes of waste material, have been disposed of at Vissershok high hazardous waste management site outside Cape Town, the department said, adding the operation was ongoing.

New report sheds light on toxins released in fiery UPL chemical spill

A detailed atmospheric impact report into the United Phosphorous Limited chemical warehouse disaster north of Durban in July last year has revealed ...
News
2 days ago

OPINION | Nanosatellite launch is a big step forward for African space science

MDASat is designed to collect data that will enhance the security and protection of SA marine resources.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

Poison gas ship’s chemical cargo to be dumped off the west coast

About 1,500 tonnes of toxic chemicals aboard a bulk carrier will be dumped in the sea off the west coast, the SA Maritime Safety Authority said on ...
News
1 month ago

Ship evacuated at St Helena Bay due to toxic fumes is 'no threat to humans'

The South African Maritime Safety Authority says toxic fumes coming off a vessel offshore near St Helena Bay, off the Western Cape, pose no immediate ...
News
3 months ago
