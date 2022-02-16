Sadtu condemns alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has condemned alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, saying those responsible for promoting or deliberately ignoring the behaviour must be held accountable.

Sadtu’s statement comes after a fight at the school on Friday. The violent altercation broke out between black and white pupils, “with some believing it was racially motivated”, the Gauteng education department said.

Parents protested outside the school on Monday, calling for incidents of alleged racism to be investigated and action to be taken.

“It is unacceptable that racism still rears its ugly head in the 28th year of our democratic dispensation.

“This backward behaviour undermines the collective aspirations of ordinary South Africans to build a nonracial, non-sexist and inclusive country as espoused in the constitution,” said Sadtu.