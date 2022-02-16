Sandton mall services cut off as Joburg follows in Tshwane's footsteps

A mall in Johannesburg's plush Sandton area had its municipal services cut off as the city began Operation Buya Mthetho on Wednesday.

This comes hot on the heels of the ongoing City of Tshwane disconnection blitz, which resulted in businesses and government entities being cut off and subsequently paying huge services debts.

Johannesburg is aiming to claw back R38bn in unpaid bills.

City spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the biggest debt in Sandton was that of the Sandton City shopping mall, which owed R158m.

Wednesday's operations focused on the City of Johannesburg's region E, which includes Sandton.

According the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs' Johannesburg metro profile, region E is the most economically prominent region, but has vast contradictions.

“On one hand it hosts the ‘champagne north’, with its anchor being the financial hub of Sandton, which is the richest square mile in Africa. On the other hand it houses SA’s oldest and poorest township area, Alexandra.”