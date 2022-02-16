South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Malema testifies in AfriForum's 'shoot the boer' case

16 February 2022 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE

The “shoot the boer” case returns to the Equality Court sitting in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

AfriForum’s complaint against the EFF is in terms of the Equality Act, but it told the court it wants the case referred for criminal prosecution.

EFF leader Julius Malema is testifying.

