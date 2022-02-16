‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is trending on social media after the city of Tshwane cut services to its office over alleged nonpayment.

The city has been switching off services to dozens of high-profile tenants who allegedly owe it rates and water, sanitation and electricity payments.

At the start of the operation last week, the city said it was owed R17bn by businesses, government departments, embassies and residents.

“No fear, no favour,” the city said about disconnecting Sars.

The city has since moved to clarify Sars is the tenant and it is owed by its landlord. It remains unclear how much is outstanding in payments.

Sars spokesperson Anton Fisher told News24 the revenue service would meet the property’s owners to urgently sort out the matter.

“It is a leased property and to date all services have been paid for in full and on time. Sars complies with all its obligations, including payments for buildings it rents from landlords.

“The amount owing is something that only the City of Tshwane or the landlord would know. Our contract is with the landlord, not the City of Tshwane. In the meantime, the office is using a generator and remains operational. Services to taxpayers are continuing uninterrupted,” Fisher said.