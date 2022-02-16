‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is trending on social media after the city of Tshwane cut services to its office over alleged nonpayment.
The city has been switching off services to dozens of high-profile tenants who allegedly owe it rates and water, sanitation and electricity payments.
At the start of the operation last week, the city said it was owed R17bn by businesses, government departments, embassies and residents.
“No fear, no favour,” the city said about disconnecting Sars.
The city has since moved to clarify Sars is the tenant and it is owed by its landlord. It remains unclear how much is outstanding in payments.
Sars spokesperson Anton Fisher told News24 the revenue service would meet the property’s owners to urgently sort out the matter.
“It is a leased property and to date all services have been paid for in full and on time. Sars complies with all its obligations, including payments for buildings it rents from landlords.
“The amount owing is something that only the City of Tshwane or the landlord would know. Our contract is with the landlord, not the City of Tshwane. In the meantime, the office is using a generator and remains operational. Services to taxpayers are continuing uninterrupted,” Fisher said.
No fear, no favour. #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/Z8Vx5Q6enz— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 15, 2022
Offices used by the police service, which leases its building from Mendo Properties, were also disconnected for allegedly owing R5.1m.
The city later confirmed “the landlord of the police Watchuis HQ has paid their municipal bill of more R5m in full and sent us proof of payment. Services will be reconnected to the building”.
The Gautrain was among companies named and shamed, but it has since issued a statement claiming its water and electricity bills were up to date. It said it would approach the courts to interdict the disconnections.
MMC for Finance Alderman Peter Sutton said the city anticipated pushback from some companies at the start of the campaign, however fewer than 1% of court challenges against it have been successful.
“In the past week we have done more than 420 disconnections for businesses as part of this campaign to get our credit controls in line again. Fewer than 2% of the cases have been challenged in court and fewer than 1% have been successful against the city,” he said, reiterating that careful assessment of debtors accounts are conducted before services are disconnected.
Sutton said some non-payments were due to disputes businesses had with the city, saying this was no reason to default on payments for other services to ensure the efficient running of the municipality and provision of services.
Here are social media responses to services being cut at the Sars office:
You just made taxpayers happier https://t.co/En8TlEo9Xs— The_Real_Lebst@r🤩 (@Lebstar_M) February 16, 2022
I have been waiting for this one. SARS. Well done. SARS thinks they are god! https://t.co/JGX5aMh30f— Adv. Ernest Chipu (@ChipuAdv) February 16, 2022
South Africa ke Tjo!, like how????? https://t.co/xVzn2fv0kv— ar.yastark🤎🤎 (@LuyandaRaseapei) February 15, 2022
Taxes won't be paid because there's no electricity 🤣⚰️ #TshwaneYaTima https://t.co/hzT97HxeiE pic.twitter.com/olPx84edXe— 7'1 ճíllíօղαíɾҽ ☬ (@luxkganya) February 15, 2022
SARS??? 🤣😂🤣😂 please please we need a video cause they very aggressive when you owe them money.— East God (@VuyoTheGreat) February 15, 2022
TIMA!!! https://t.co/WgUfKCzUkB
sars catching smoke? how the turn tables https://t.co/3NAkQrSJGa— foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) February 15, 2022
