South Africa

‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars

16 February 2022 - 08:01
It remains unclear how much the landlord of the building rented by Sars owes the City of Tshwane.
It remains unclear how much the landlord of the building rented by Sars owes the City of Tshwane.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is trending on social media after the city of Tshwane cut services to its office over alleged nonpayment.

The city has been switching off services to dozens of high-profile tenants who allegedly owe it rates and water, sanitation and electricity payments.

At the start of the operation last week, the city said it was owed R17bn by businesses, government departments, embassies and residents.

“No fear, no favour,” the city said about disconnecting Sars. 

The city has since moved to clarify Sars is the tenant and it is owed by its landlord. It remains unclear how much is outstanding in payments.

Sars spokesperson Anton Fisher told News24 the revenue service would meet the property’s owners to urgently sort out the matter.

“It is a leased property and to date all services have been paid for in full and on time. Sars complies with all its obligations, including payments for buildings it rents from landlords.

“The amount owing is something that only the City of Tshwane or the landlord would know. Our contract is with the landlord, not the City of Tshwane. In the meantime, the office is using a generator and remains operational. Services to taxpayers are continuing uninterrupted,” Fisher said.

Offices used by the police service, which leases its building from Mendo Properties, were also disconnected for allegedly owing R5.1m. 

The city later confirmed “the landlord of the police Watchuis HQ has paid their municipal bill of more R5m in full and sent us proof of payment. Services will be reconnected to the building”.

The Gautrain was among companies named and shamed, but it has since issued a statement claiming its water and electricity bills were up to date. It said it would approach the courts to interdict the disconnections. 

MMC for Finance Alderman Peter Sutton said the city anticipated pushback from some companies at the start of the campaign, however fewer than 1% of court challenges against it have been successful.

“In the past week we have done more than 420 disconnections for businesses as part of this campaign to get our credit controls in line again. Fewer than 2% of the cases have been challenged in court and fewer than 1% have been successful against the city,” he said, reiterating that careful assessment of debtors accounts are conducted before services are disconnected. 

Sutton said some non-payments were due to disputes businesses had with the city, saying this was no reason to default on payments for other services to ensure the efficient running of the municipality and provision of services. 

Here are social media responses to services being cut at the Sars office: 

READ MORE:

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This, SA, is how good leaders take back the power to govern

Success of Tshwane campaign is a great example of what happens when cities are finally freed from ANC stranglehold
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Gautrain says bills are paid, threatens to interdict Tshwane for cutting water and lights

According to Nayager, the Hatfield Gautrain station has a pre-paid electricity meter and its account is not only up to date but is in fact in credit ...
News
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Tshwane’s disconnection spree is welcome, but it should cut off its crowing

Rightly, the city is disconnecting those don’t pay for power, but being so vocal about it could blow up in its face
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. ‘Don’t suffer from amnesia now’ — Inside Tito Mboweni and Fikile Mbalula’s ... South Africa
  5. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022