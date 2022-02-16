Young African women prefer vaginal rings for HIV prevention — new study

Vaginal rings seem to be the most popular choice among women who want to prevent HIV infection, rather than daily pills, a new study has revealed.

New results from the REACH (reversing the epidemic in Africa with choices in HIV prevention) study, which began early in 2019 and seeks to understand the HIV prevention needs and preferences of young women in Africa, show that the majority, or 67% of them, chose the vaginal ring over daily HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis pills.

About 250 women from SA, Zimbabwe and Uganda, aged 16-21, were given a choice between the daily pre-exposure prophylaxis Truvada and a Dapivirine ring. They also had an option not to use either and could change their minds at any time.

The results that were presented at the Conference for Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, held virtually this week, showed that 67% chose the ring while 31% chose the daily pill. Only 2% opted to use neither.

Thirty study participants switched products during the study. Those who chose oral PrEP over the ring were among those who had used it most regularly during the six-month period when they were assigned to that regimen.