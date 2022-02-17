Durban mother fighting for her life, unaware her two children were killed in shooting

Fighting for her life in hospital, a Durban mother has been whispering the names of her two children who were with her when they were attacked in their home in the metro.

Charlene Naicker, 38, does not know her 14-year-old son Ainzlee and two-year-old daughter Chazlynn died from gunshot wounds and their joint funeral has been scheduled for Saturday.

Naicker and the two children were shot at their home in the Welbedacht East area in Chatsworth on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said three armed men approached the home and opened fire on the mother and her children.

The two children died in hospital while Naicker, who was shot six times, is in ICU.

“The motive for the attack is unknown,” Gwala said.