Norma Mngoma is going into the news business ... in Dubai
Businesswoman and philanthropist Norma Mngoma has partnered with Forbes Under 30 list-maker Zareef Minty to launch a news platform, World News Holdings.
World News Holdings is said to be a company with diverse portfolio interests, ranging from news websites to social media platforms, with the aim of providing the highest quality content.
According to Mngoma, the company’s first project is Dubai Daily. The daily news site has been described as “UAE’s leading news website” on its Instagram page.
“I’m proud to announce that my business partner Zareef Minty and I have launched World News Holdings with our first project being Dubai Daily UAE. We [are] building something incredible here,” said Mngoma.
Minty described the new venture between him and Mngoma as “blessings on blessings”.
Attempts to get comment from Mngoma about the news company were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. These will be included when received.
This is the latest in a string of business ventures for Mngoma.
Last year, the businesswoman and estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba teased the launch of a book in collaboration with motivational speaker and author Tracey Reign.
The book, titled The South African Dream, features prominent figures from various spheres of influence.
Mngoma, at the time, said The South African Dream would be an educational book “set to empower and educate, while being a vehicle for so much more”.
Previously, she launched a clothing line, Suitably Norma, after starting her clothing manufacturing company Zefara.
According to Mngoma, the company was birthed after “life took a turn and knocked me down”.
“I always had a dream to own a clothing manufacturing company, hence I decided to go back to school in 2019 to study fashion design so I can fully understand the fashion industry.
“Life happened last year and I had to drop out from school. I struggled to focus on my school work because I was so emotionally drained, but I never stop dreaming,” she said.
Mngoma, who is the director of the company, said Zefara, among other things, produces school uniforms, corporate uniforms and face masks.
“Soon my clothing line is coming and everything will be produced here. I’m so excited about this journey, doing what I love and creating employment for others at the same time,” she said.
