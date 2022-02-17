South Africa

Norma Mngoma is going into the news business ... in Dubai

17 February 2022 - 13:30
First a clothing line, now a media venture in Dubai. Norma Mngoma is keeping busy. File photo.
First a clothing line, now a media venture in Dubai. Norma Mngoma is keeping busy. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Businesswoman and philanthropist Norma Mngoma has partnered with Forbes Under 30 list-maker Zareef Minty to launch a news platform, World News Holdings. 

World News Holdings is said to be a company with diverse portfolio interests, ranging from news websites to social media platforms, with the aim of providing the highest quality content.

According to Mngoma, the company’s first project is Dubai Daily. The daily news site has been described as “UAE’s leading news website” on its Instagram page.

“I’m proud to announce that my business partner Zareef Minty and I have launched World News Holdings with our first project being Dubai Daily UAE. We [are] building something incredible here,” said Mngoma.

Minty described the new venture between him and Mngoma as “blessings on blessings”.

Attempts to get comment from Mngoma about the news company were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. These will be included when received.

This is the latest in a string of business ventures for Mngoma.

Last year, the businesswoman and estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba teased the launch of a book in collaboration with motivational speaker and author Tracey Reign. 

The book, titled The South African Dream, features prominent figures from various spheres of influence. 

Mngoma, at the time, said The South African Dream would be an educational book “set to empower and educate, while being a vehicle for so much more”. 

Norma Mngoma is collaborating on a book? Yes, but it's not about what you think it might be

Norma Mngoma has teased about the launch of her forthcoming book in collaboration with motivational speaker and author Tracey Reign.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Previously, she launched a clothing line, Suitably Norma, after starting her clothing manufacturing company Zefara.

According to Mngoma, the company was birthed after “life took a turn and knocked me down”.

“I always had a dream to own a clothing manufacturing company, hence I decided to go back to school in 2019 to study fashion design so I can fully understand the fashion industry.

“Life happened last year and I had to drop out from school. I struggled to focus on my school work because I was so emotionally drained, but I never stop dreaming,” she said.

Mngoma, who is the director of the company, said Zefara, among other things, produces school uniforms, corporate uniforms and face masks.

“Soon my clothing line is coming and everything will be produced here. I’m so excited about this journey, doing what I love and creating employment for others at the same time,” she said.

READ MORE

Norma Mngoma’s testimony challenged by Gigaba’s lawyer

Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has accused Gigaba of filing for divorce to paint her in a bad light and ...
Politics
7 months ago

Former minister Malusi Gigaba's lawyers cross-examine estranged wife Nomachule Mngoma

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday evening move on to hearing Gupta-related testimony from former minister Malusi Gigaba’s ...
Politics
7 months ago

‘Enough is enough’ - Norma Mngoma calls for an end to murders of members of LGBTQIA+ community

Norma Mngoma said members of the LGBTIQ+ community have the right to live and called for an end to the hate directed at them.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  5. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...