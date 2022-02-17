Northcliff Corner bidding war ends without a sale

Johannesburg shopping centre remains up for sale after highest bid rejected

After something of a bidding war at the Broll auction hosted at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday, an offer to purchase Northcliff Corner shopping centre was turned down.



Commercial broker Ronald Raad, one of the people involved in nailing down the property sale, said though the auction had not ended in a successful bid, he was confident the landmark property would be sold “very soon”...