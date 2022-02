Sheraton, Prasa switched back on as debt collection blitz jolts Tshwane

Prasa made a prompt payment of R16,114,860 and was switched back on after being disconnected on Thursday. Prasa owed R28m for properties around the city.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda acknowledged that Prasa owed the city. “We do owe a significant [sum] to the city. We were entering into some negotiations, there were things that we needed clarity on so in that process unfortunately we got our electricity disconnected.

“It accumulated over a while, it's about stations around Tshwane. We are looking at about 30 stations that we owe electricity for and it has compounded over months. We were entering negotiations to see if there was a payment arrangement we could enter into.”

On Wednesday Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said residents, businesses, and government departments owed the city about R38bn in unpaid municipal rates, taxes and levies — more than half of the 2021/22 budget of over R73bn.

TimesLIVE