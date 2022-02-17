South Africa

Sheraton, Prasa switched back on as debt collection blitz jolts Tshwane

17 February 2022 - 18:10
The Sheraton Hotel in the Pretoria CBD has been reconnected.
The Sheraton Hotel in the Pretoria CBD has been reconnected.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Sheraton Hotel and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) were reconnected to municipal services on Thursday after reaching a settlement and paying R16m towards debt owed to the city of Tshwane.

Mayor Randall Williams and MMC for roads and transport Dikeledi Selowa, joined by officials from the city, are forging ahead with their #Tshwaneyatima campaign. They said they had given Prasa the chop over debt of R28m.

After being disconnected on February 9 for owing the city more than R23m, the Sheraton hotel submitted an urgent application to the high court to halt the city's disconnection but was unsuccessful.

City officials reconnected services on Thursday, confirming the parties had reached a settlement.

While services were cut off, some guests opted to leave the hotel, reported the Sunday Times.

Williams on Thursday said they were working through a list of 70,000 out of 900,000 accounts and to date had recovered almost R500m.

Prasa made a prompt payment of R16,114,860 and was switched back on after being disconnected on Thursday. Prasa owed R28m for properties around the city.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda acknowledged that Prasa owed the city. “We do owe a significant [sum] to the city. We were entering into some negotiations, there were things that we needed clarity on so in that process unfortunately we got our electricity disconnected.

“It accumulated over a while, it's about stations around Tshwane. We are looking at about 30 stations that we owe electricity for and it has compounded over months. We were entering negotiations to see if there was a payment arrangement we could enter into.”

On Wednesday Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said residents, businesses, and government departments owed the city about R38bn in unpaid municipal rates, taxes and levies — more than half of the 2021/22 budget of over R73bn.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This, SA, is how good leaders take back the power to govern

Success of Tshwane campaign is a great example of what happens when cities are finally freed from ANC stranglehold
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

TOM EATON | SA, let me introduce you to a new concept — it’s called ‘consequences’

The ‘chancers’ who choose not to pay for their electricity now have something to consider
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Gautrain says bills are paid, threatens to interdict Tshwane for cutting water and lights

According to Nayager, the Hatfield Gautrain station has a pre-paid electricity meter and its account is not only up to date but is in fact in credit ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  4. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  5. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...