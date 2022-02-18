South Africa

Alleged Durban serial rapist withdraws bid for bail

18 February 2022 - 14:51 By LWAZI HLANGU
A 50-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist withdrew his bail application on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

An alleged serial rapist abandoned his bid for bail at the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.

The 50-year old man, who cannot be named pending his plea to the charges, was expected to make a formal bail application.

His lawyer, Ayanda Mkhwanazi, had asked for a postponement on Monday after four more women identified him as their alleged rapist during an identity parade last week.

Mkhwanazi said he could not comment on the reasons for the withdrawal of the bail application, but questioned why the state had not added the four additional charges on Friday.

On Monday he told TimesLIVE his client was self-employed and said the nature of his business would be revealed during the bail application. 

State prosecutor Treasure Ntimane told the court there are outstanding investigations, including DNA results and the interviews with the six alleged victims.

The man from Isipingo, who has received family support throughout his appearances, was arrested in Malukazi on January 30 for allegedly raping a 32-year old woman and a 14-year old minor in 2008.

Four more women pointed him out as their alleged rapist during the identity parade last week.

The state had previously linked his DNA to 17 other rape cases over the span of 14 years. Investigations in these cases are continuing.

It is alleged his modus operandi was to lure women to bushes near the Isipingo taxi rank and then rape them.

The case has garnered media attention, with police minister Bheki Cele referencing it in parliament.

“Through the work of the police family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit investigating crimes against women and children, in KwaZulu-Natal a suspect was recently arrested for allegedly raping 23 women after being linked through DNA evidence collection,” he told parliament during Monday’s sitting.

“The alleged serial rapist was caught after using one of his victims’ cellphones.”

The case was adjourned to April 4 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

