Corruption blamed for repair delays at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital — 5 important things to know

The Gauteng health department on Thursday partly attributed the delays in repairs and reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to corruption involving senior government officials.

Department acting director-general Thabo Masebe said the department received a report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which implicated senior officials in the departments of infrastructure development and health.

Masebe said officials were also implicated in wrongdoing in the appointment of contractors for the refurbishment of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville.

He said the department was told the same officials were responsible for delays at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Masebe said the department has since suspended nine officials accused of wrongdoing.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital halted services in April last year after a fire damaged parts of the building.

Here are five things to know about repairs at the hospital:

Structural and equipment repairs

Ayanda Dakela, chief director for infrastructure and facilities management in the national health department, said blocks 1 up to 5, parking and medical equipment are some of the affected areas the department will focus on during the repairs.

The project plan also covers the maintenance of the facility to ensure the building is compliant with safety requirements.

“We intend to complete the package before the end of 2023 but the initial arrangement was 2027. The approach is going to be an accelerated approach where milestones will be flowing in parallel to ensure we finish in a short space of time,” said Dakela.