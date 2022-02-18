COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Why some South Africans who are willing to be vaccinated still haven’t had the jab

February 18 2022 - 07:30

Relax, Cape Town tap water is safe to drink and won't give you typhoid fever

The City of Cape Town on Thursday dismissed messages circulating via WhatsApp, warning residents against drinking municipal water and linking the “risk” to typhoid fever.

The city said water from its taps was safe to drink and met the standards of the SA National Drinking Water Standard (SANS241).

Water tested this week complied with the SA National Drinking Water Standard on Acute Health requirements and posed no public health risk.