CRIME STATS | 963 cases of arson between October and December 2021

Figures released by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that 963 arson cases were recorded in October, November and December last year.

Both property and livestock were affected by the arson attacks.

“Contrary to some perceptions that arson has increased following the torching of parliament in January this year, these statistics show the crime of arson has been prevalent and fuelled by reasons including domestic conflict,” Cele said on Friday.

In January this year, Zandile Christmas Mafe was arrested and charged for the blaze in parliament earlier that month. He was denied bail this month.