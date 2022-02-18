CRIME STATS | Dozens of men raped between October and December 2021

“More than 5,012 of rapes took place in the home of the victim or the home of the rapist, 674 rapes were domestic violence-related and 632 rapes in this category involved female victims and 42 were males.”

Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal police stations accounted for the most reported rape cases.

Cele welcomed the decrease in the number of sexual offences, saying this was as a result of intensive gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaigns.

“This includes contact meetings with police and communities. The service has also ramped up its communication and sensitisation on GBV and femicide crimes through print, television and radio mediums. The publication of convictions in all provinces has increased, which serves as a deterrent to perpetrators.

“The implementation of the national strategic plan on GBV and femicide by government stakeholders is gaining ground and there is increased synergy by all departments in prioritising this crime. More can and should be done in this regard.”

TimesLIVE