South Africa

CRIME STATS | Dozens of men raped between October and December 2021

18 February 2022 - 13:26
At least 42 men were raped between October and the end of December last year. Stock image.
At least 42 men were raped between October and the end of December last year. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

The latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that 42 men were raped between October and the end of December 2021.

The figure, although alarming, was low in comparison to the number of women (11,273) raped during the same period.

The total number of rape cases for men and women over that period was 11,315.

Although the number was staggeringly high, Cele said sexual offence and rape cases had decreased by 9%.

“This is a decrease of 903 rape cases compared to the previous reporting period. All nine provinces recorded decreases in rape cases,” said Cele.

WATCH LIVE | Release of crime statistics for third quarter 2021/2022

Minister of police Bheki Cele releases the crime stats for the third quarter of 2021/2022.
News
1 hour ago

“More than 5,012 of rapes took place in the home of the victim or the home of the rapist, 674 rapes were domestic violence-related and 632 rapes in this category involved female victims and 42 were males.”

Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal police stations accounted for the most reported rape cases. 

Cele welcomed the decrease in the number of sexual offences, saying this was as a result of intensive gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaigns.

“This includes contact meetings with police and communities. The service has also ramped up its communication and sensitisation on GBV and femicide crimes through print, television and radio mediums. The publication of convictions in all provinces has increased, which serves as a deterrent to perpetrators.

“The implementation of the national strategic plan on GBV and femicide by government stakeholders is gaining ground and there is increased synergy by all departments in prioritising this crime. More can and should be done in this regard.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CRIME STATS | Police minister Bheki Cele reveals murder rate in SA continues to rise

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday said 6,859 people had been murdered in SA between October and the end of December 2021 - an increase of 562 ...
News
52 minutes ago

CRIME STATS | Children under siege

The murder rate against children increased by 22.6% quarter to quarter, MPs heard on Friday when the police released the latest crime statistics.
News
1 hour ago

Cops behaving badly: One 'assaulted spouse over Valentine’s message', another 'beat gran for Sassa grant'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is this week investigating at least two cases in which police officers were allegedly implicated in ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season
'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...