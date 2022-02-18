KZN teacher nominated for global award accused of sexual harassment and faking qualification
A KwaZulu-Natal mathematics teacher nominated for a Global Teacher Award faces allegations of sexual harassment and has been suspended from his duties.
The provincial education department distanced itself from the international nomination of the teacher, who is based at a high school in the north of the province.
His name has been withheld by TimesLIVE as he faces sexual abuse allegations.
The awards are held annually in recognition of teachers around the world who have made outstanding contributions to their profession.
The teacher was expected to attend the awards ceremony in Dubai next month.
The department said the alleged incident happened at a maths boot camp where the teacher was “entrusted” to teach pupils in his charge.
“For this reason the department distances itself from the international nomination and recognition and does not support the nomination,” it said.
“The allegations are serious, especially in the context of rising gender-based violence (GBV) and related offences in SA.
“A disciplinary process is under way and the latest hearing took place last week.
“The matter is ongoing and until [it is finalised] the department distances itself from any accolades that may be awarded.
“It is also alleged that he claimed to have a doctorate and upon verification it was found that this was untrue.”
The department views the teacher's nomination as “unethical” and has referred the matter to the SA Council of Educators (Sace) for investigation.
Sace did not respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.