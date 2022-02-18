South Africa

New sponsor for Durban July as prize stake increases by 250%

18 February 2022 - 09:55
The Durban July will be sponsored by Hollywoodbets. Stock photo.
The Durban July will be sponsored by Hollywoodbets. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chris Van Lennep

The Durban July has a new sponsor and the race will carry a record stake of R5m — a 250% prize increase over last year's offering.

The more than 125-year-old horse racing event has a new sponsor for the July 2 event, betting operator Hollywoodbets.

Hollywoodbets joins Rothmans and Vodacom as the third sponsor of the race in 59 years.

“The Hollywoodbets Durban July is the flagship event on the East Coast’s KZN Champion Season roster, which will also be the recipient of a stakes injection of R13m,” said Sandisiwe Bhengu, commercial manager at Hollywoodbets.

“The increase in prize money for SA's pre-eminent racing season will apply to both feature and minor races run in the holiday province from March 1 to August 31.

“This is a watershed moment for Hollywoodbets as we proudly take the reins of this unique event. The success of our business was built on the foundation of horse racing, and now we are able to continue this legacy with the assistance of a powerful platform.

Will stadiums be open in March? Health minister Joe Phaahla hints at gradual relaxation

"We can’t keep on for much longer without any football, rugby, music festivals and so on, but a gradual kind of relaxation with more activity is on ...
News
1 day ago

“We aim to be more than a title sponsor. We align ourselves with projects we believe in, and the Hollywoodbets Durban July has the potential to spawn incredible opportunities and transformation.”

Bhengu said the Hollywoodbets Durban July wants to “open the thrills and benefits of the racing industry to a wider demographic.

“The magnitude of this event extends beyond horse racing, covering tourism, entertainment, fashion and small to medium businesses. The reach and influence, both brand-wise and economically, provides employment for thousands of people.”

The Durban July injected almost R300m in GDP to the economy in 2019, the last year the public was permitted to attend.

Hollywoodbets and Gold Circle also announced an increase in the awards for the grooms of winning horses from R1,000 to R2,000 per race for March, April and May.

“The Durban July is perhaps the most unique SA event in the manner it has mirrored our country’s own national journey. It has gone from strength-to-strength over the past 20 years because the social profile of the participants, attendees and audiences have undergone transformation on a parallel path with our society as a whole,” said Stephen Marshall, events and marketing executive at Gold Circle.

“With Hollywoodbets having joined us on this journey we hope to continue the legacy we have built.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The Cape Town Met is back after two years, but you can only go if you are vaccinated

The City of Cape Town has announced the return of the Met for the first time since the advent of Covid-19 in 2020.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Racing gallops back from brink in slipstream of Cape ‘people’s horse’

It’s a Cape Flats fairytale. An “ugly” horse bought for R55,000 has rescued the soul of horseracing from industry capture by Markus Jooste and his ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘Ugly’ horse a thing of Durban July beauty

Ashwin Reynolds admits he is to blame for an ear-splitting scream that rattled Cape Town’s southern suburbs last weekend.
News
7 months ago

Vodacom Durban July to go ahead despite SA moving to harder lockdown

Despite South Africa moving to adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown, the Vodacom Durban July race day will go ahead on Saturday.
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  2. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...